No surge in HMPV cases in India: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: The Centre has confirmed that there is no surge in human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India.

Chairing a review meeting with states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava advised states to intensify surveillance for severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) to identify any rise in cases of respiratory illness.

The review came even as two new cases were reported from Maharashtra, taking the total number of HMPV cases, which is seeing a surge in China, to seven. On Monday, five cases—two from Karnataka, two from Tamil Nadu, and one from Gujarat—were reported.

In Maharashtra’s Nagpur, blood test samples from two children, aged seven and 13, were found to be positive for HMPV.