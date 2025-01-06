Five children test positive for HMPV in Karnataka, TN and Gujarat; Nadda says govt closely monitoring the situation

Five infants tested positive for the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat on Monday, the first reported cases of the virus in India.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, in a video message on Monday, assured the public that there is no cause for alarm, as the government is closely monitoring the situation.

“HMPV is not a new virus, and no surge in respiratory virus infections has been observed in India,” Nadda said.

Highlighting the proactive measures taken, Nadda said that the Ministry of Health, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are actively tracking developments related to HMPV in China and other neighboring countries.

A joint monitoring meeting, chaired by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), was held on January 4 to review the situation.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken cognizance of the situation and will soon share its report with us,” the minister added.