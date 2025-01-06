Five children test positive for HMPV in Karnataka, TN and Gujarat; Nadda says govt closely monitoring the situation

Five infants tested positive for the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat on Monday, the first reported cases of the virus in India.
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, in a video message on Monday, assured the public that there is no cause for alarm, as the government is closely monitoring the situation.
“HMPV is not a new virus, and no surge in respiratory virus infections has been observed in India,” Nadda said.
Highlighting the proactive measures taken, Nadda said that the Ministry of Health, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are actively tracking developments related to HMPV in China and other neighboring countries.
A joint monitoring meeting, chaired by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), was held on January 4 to review the situation.
“The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken cognizance of the situation and will soon share its report with us,” the minister added.
Nadda also emphasised that existing data on respiratory viruses collected by ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme has been reviewed, and no significant rise in cases of respiratory pathogens, including HMPV, has been observed in India.
HMPV, first identified in 2001, is a globally circulating virus that spreads through respiratory droplets and can affect individuals of all age groups.
The virus is known to spread more during winter and early spring months, and symptoms typically include respiratory distress, fever, and nasal congestion.
“The country’s health systems and surveillance networks remain vigilant to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry,” Nadda reassured, noting that India is prepared to handle the situation effectively.
Health authorities have urged the public to remain cautious, practice good hygiene, and seek medical attention in case of respiratory symptoms, particularly in vulnerable groups such as infants and the elderly.
In Karnataka, two infants tested positive for the virus through routine surveillance conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
A three-month-old girl with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. The infant has since been discharged, the ministry stated.
An eight-month-old boy, also with a history of bronchopneumonia, tested positive for HMPV on January 3. He remains under care at Baptist Hospital but is reported to be recovering well. Neither child has any history of international travel, according to the ministry.
In Tamil Nadu, two more children were diagnosed with HMPV. These are the first cases of the virus reported in the state. Both children are currently receiving treatment in separate hospitals, officials said.
The fifth case was identified in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A two-month-old boy from Dungarpur, Rajasthan, tested positive for HMPV after being admitted to a private hospital on December 24, 2024, with symptoms of respiratory infection.