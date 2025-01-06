India reports three cases of HMPV; centre says well-equipped to handle respiratory illness

Earlier the Union Health Ministry said, “The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka.

Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country,” a statement from the Union Health Ministry said, adding that they are monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels.

It added that based on current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in the country.

The first case was reported in a three-month-old girl, who was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru, with a history of bronchopneumonia. She has since been discharged.

The second case was of an eight-month-old boy who tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru, with a history of bronchopneumonia. The infant is now recovering, officials said.

“It is important to note that neither of the affected patients have any history of international travel,” the ministry added.

Gujarat Health Minister Rishikesh Patel confirmed that a two-month-old boy was detected with the virus in Ahmedabad, and his condition is stable.

He added that patient will receive care based on their symptoms, and the government is taking swift action to make test kits available within the next two to three days.”