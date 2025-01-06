India reports three cases of HMPV; centre says well-equipped to handle respiratory illness

India has reported three cases of globally circulating Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), which is seeing an outbreak in China, causing worldwide panic as it comes five years after the COVID-19 virus, with three infants being detected in Bengaluru and Gujarat respectively.
The centre said on Monday that the virus is already in circulation globally, including in India, and is “well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses.”
While two infants were detected with HMPV in Bengaluru, with no international travel history, one case was reported in Gujarat on Monday.
Earlier the Union Health Ministry said, “The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka.
Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country,” a statement from the Union Health Ministry said, adding that they are monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels.
It added that based on current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in the country.
The first case was reported in a three-month-old girl, who was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru, with a history of bronchopneumonia. She has since been discharged.
The second case was of an eight-month-old boy who tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru, with a history of bronchopneumonia. The infant is now recovering, officials said.
“It is important to note that neither of the affected patients have any history of international travel,” the ministry added.
Gujarat Health Minister Rishikesh Patel confirmed that a two-month-old boy was detected with the virus in Ahmedabad, and his condition is stable.
He added that patient will receive care based on their symptoms, and the government is taking swift action to make test kits available within the next two to three days.”
HMPV, a respiratory virus that causes symptoms similar to the common cold and influenza, is seeing an outbreak in China. Photos and videos of overcrowded hospitals with people wearing masks have surfaced on social media.
The surge in infections of a respiratory virus has come as a reminder of COVID-19, which was detected in Wuhan, China, five years ago and which soon turned into a global pandemic, killing millions and crumbling economies.
Most cases are mild, but young children, adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for serious illness. HMPV is common and is most common among people before they turn five.
The health ministry emphasised that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries, including Japan and Malaysia.
“Union Health Ministry is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels. ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year. The World Health Organization (WHO) is already providing timely updates regarding the situation in China to inform ongoing measures further,” it added.
Officials said that the recent preparedness drill conducted across the country has shown that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses. Public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed.
Earlier, the Centre announced that it is monitoring the HMPV and other respiratory viruses following the surge of cases in China. To evaluate the situation, a Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) was held, which included representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other health organisations.
HMPV, first discovered in 2001, is a part of the Pneumoviridae family and the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
HMPV often causes upper respiratory infections but can sometimes cause lower respiratory infections like pneumonia and asthma flare-ups or worsen chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). HMPV infections are more common in the winter and early spring.
Researchers estimate that about 10 to 12 per cent of respiratory illnesses in children are caused by HMPV. Most cases are mild, but about five to 16 per cent of children will develop a lower respiratory tract infection like pneumonia.
HMPV spreads through direct contact with someone who has it or from touching things contaminated with the virus. The common symptoms are cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat, wheezing, shortness of breath, and rash.
On Saturday, the department released basic guidelines outlining do’s and don’ts and assured that the state is prepared for any emergency, if arises.
Do’s and don’ts -
Do not self-medicate.
Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
Wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.
Avoid crowded places and limit contact, specifically if you are unwell.
Do not frequently touch eyes, nose, and mouth.
Do not reuse a handkerchief and tissue paper, when you cough or sneeze
(With inputs from ENS)