Indian Railways approves multitracking of 29 km Danapur–Fatuha section of East Central Railway

In a major boost to rail capacity in Bihar, Indian Railways has approved the multitracking of the 29 km Danapur–Fatuha section of East Central Railway for Rs 976 crore. The project will decongest one of the busiest stretches on the Patna rail corridor and create capacity for a significant increase in both passenger and freight services.

According to an official railway statement, the sanctioned work comprises three components. Third and fourth lines will be laid between Danapur and Patna. A third line will be laid between Rajendra Nagar and Patna Sahib. Third and fourth lines will be laid between Patna Sahib and Fatuha.

The additional lines will ease congestion, minimise delays and improve punctuality across the Patna region.