Teen protestor accused of abusing PM at Delhi protest apologises, says she was influenced by others

The protester accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has apologised in a video that surfaced online, claiming she is 15 years old and saying she was influenced by others raising slogans at the demonstration.
The video, in which the teenager appears with folded hands, has gone viral on social media. TNIE could not independently verify its authenticity.
"I came under the influence of those people. I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things," she says in the video.
Calling it her "first and last mistake", she adds: "I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me."
The apology comes days after a Zero FIR was registered against the protester at Noida's Expressway Police Station over the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the July 23 protest at Jantar Mantar. The FIR alleges that the remarks insulted the dignity of the constitutional office of the Prime Minister and were intended to create social discord and disturb public peace.
Police registered the case under Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Zero FIR has since been transferred to Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station, which is investigating the case.
According to media reports, the girl lived with her mother in a residential society in Noida. The apartment has remained locked since the protest, and security personnel said she has not returned. Police have also visited the society and questioned residents as part of the investigation.
The apology video surfaced hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a video message saying he had forgiven the students accused of abusing him during the protest and urged society to guide rather than punish them.
"It pained me that even my late mother was subjected to filthy abuses. But abuses never solve anything; let us guide the misguided," Modi said.
"I want to forgive them. People make mistakes... We must forgive our youth who were misguided; after all, they are our children. It is our duty to show them the right path," he added.
The Prime Minister said dragging such children to court or publicly shaming them would not solve the problem and urged them to learn from their mistakes and contribute positively to the country's future.
His remarks drew criticism from the Congress, with party media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera posting on X: "The country is asking him to apologise, yet he has forgiven the country."
The controversy stems from the CJP-led agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The protest began at Jantar Mantar on June 20 and concluded on July 25 after the Centre accepted the protesters' demands following three rounds of talks. During the agitation, a march towards Parliament on July 20 witnessed clashes between protesters and police.