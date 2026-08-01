Teen protestor accused of abusing PM at Delhi protest apologises, says she was influenced by others

The protester accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has apologised in a video that surfaced online, claiming she is 15 years old and saying she was influenced by others raising slogans at the demonstration.

The video, in which the teenager appears with folded hands, has gone viral on social media. TNIE could not independently verify its authenticity.

"I came under the influence of those people. I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things," she says in the video.

Calling it her "first and last mistake", she adds: "I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me."

The apology comes days after a Zero FIR was registered against the protester at Noida's Expressway Police Station over the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the July 23 protest at Jantar Mantar. The FIR alleges that the remarks insulted the dignity of the constitutional office of the Prime Minister and were intended to create social discord and disturb public peace.

Police registered the case under Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Zero FIR has since been transferred to Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station, which is investigating the case.