Bhilai Steel Plant scrap theft case: Chhattisgarh BJP leader arrested, party expels him for six years

RAIPUR: In a breakthrough in the 250-ton iron scrap theft case from the Maharatna public sector SAIL’s flagship company Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, the police arrested scrap trader and BJP leader Bhaskar Mudaliyar, alias Bachhu.

Following his arrest and subsequent judicial remand, the ruling BJP took swift disciplinary action, expelling him from the party for six years.

According to Durg police, Mudaliyar played a critical role in the illicit scrap trading network. Operating under the guise of a legitimate scrap trading business, he allegedly purchased stolen iron directly from the plant’s theft ring and facilitated its onward distribution.

Investigating officers revealed that key conspirators—identified as Sanjay Singh and Akash—named Mudaliyar during interrogation, disclosing that he bought the stolen material at rates ranging between Rs 34 and Rs 38 per kilogram.

Mudaliyar's trucks were reportedly utilised to transport the stolen iron from a raid site at Hathkhoj