Haryana Police's sniffer dogs lead State's anti-drug drive, crack 48 NDPS cases in six months

CHANDIGARH: Amid Haryana's relentless campaign against narcotics, an unlikely battalion has emerged as one of law enforcement's most powerful assets -- the trained sniffer dogs of the State Police.

The top performers were Bolt (HK132), who led the pack, cracking 15 successful cases, followed by Rambo (HK133) with 14 and Romeo (HK131) with 12 cases. These dogs cracked 48 NDPS cases in the first six months of this year.

Rambo's biggest contribution came with the largest seizure -- 5 quintals, 50 kg and 300 grams of doda post. January to June witnessed a series of major seizures assisted by sniffer dogs, involving chitta, smack, cannabis, charas, doda post, chura post, opium and other narcotic substances.

The joint teams of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) and district police used sniffer dogs in targeted raids and search operations.

Among the notable recoveries were 5 quintals, 50 kg and 300 g of doda post from Adampur, 10.160 kg of doda post from Fatehabad, and multiple seizures in Faridabad, including 6.56 kg of cannabis, 4.735 kg of doda post, 3.790 kg of doda post, 3.50 kg of cannabis, 1.2 kg of cannabis, 105.08 g of charas, besides heroin and other narcotics recovered in separate operations.