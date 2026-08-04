Centre to raise CSAM lapses, account moderation concerns with Meta team on Aug 5-6.

The Centre will raise concerns over lapses in curbing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and wrongful action against prominent accounts when Meta's global team meets government officials on August 5 and 6, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Tuesday.

He said a company at the forefront of technology should have been able to ensure its systems functioned as intended.

The upcoming meeting is significant as the government has summoned Meta's top global executives after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Facebook post addressing Indian youth and promising stringent action against paper leaks was briefly restricted on the platform. Sources said top Meta executive Joel Kaplan is expected to be present at the meeting.

While the US-headquartered social media giant had attributed the incident to a technical glitch and apologised, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had found the explanation "inadequate". The company, which owns Facebook, had said that the content was removed "in error" and was restored on the platform.

Meta has also been under regulatory scrutiny over the issue of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, and the government, last month, slapped a notice on Meta over the issue.

"There are a range of issues...the CSAM issue was raised, so what measures have been taken regarding that, and synthetically generated information ... to what extent that is being looked at. Then, for prominent personalities when they have verified accounts, if content has to be taken down, there have to be safeguards...all of these will be the issues (taken up)," Krishnan told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of an independent multimodal AI evaluation platform by AI4Bharat at IIT Madras and Josh Talks AI.