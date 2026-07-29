PM Modi Facebook post removal: Meta writes to Centre; says enhanced oversight for posts by prominent accounts

Meta on Wednesday informed the Centre that it has strengthened safeguards for content posted by the Prime Minister and other prominent accounts, detailing the new measures in a letter to the government.

The company told the IT Ministry that posts by the Prime Minister and other high-profile accounts will be subject to additional oversight and multiple layers of review by senior officials, sources told PTI, citing the social media firm's communication to the ministry.

Meta team is likely to meet government officials later this week or early next week over the Prime Minister's Facebook post issue, sources added.

An email sent by PTI to Meta seeking comments did not elicit a response.

The government on Tuesday summoned a top Meta executive after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent post addressing India's youth and promising stringent measures against paper leaks was briefly restricted by Facebook, and although the US-headquartered social media giant blamed it on a technical glitch and apologised, the IT Ministry had found the explanation "inadequate".

Prime Minister Modi's Instagram post of July 23, later shared on Facebook, marked his first direct selfie video aimed at engaging with the youth and underscoring the government's commitment to crack down on paper leaks amid students' protests, was restricted briefly by Meta on Facebook.

Following this, the global head of public policy of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) was summoned by the IT Ministry.