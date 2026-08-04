Delhi fast-track court seeks CBI response on NEET paper leak case accused's plea for lie detector test

A designated fast-track court hearing the NEET paper leak case on Tuesday sought the CBI's response to a plea by three accused seeking to voluntarily undergo a lie detector test and brain mapping. The court also asked the agency to clarify the maintainability of the plea.

The three accused, Mangal Lal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, and Vikas Biwal, moved an application seeking permission for a polygraph (lie-detector) test and Brain Electrical Activation Profile (BEAP) examination, also known as brain mapping.

The plea said that the request for the court's permission for the test and examination was made "voluntarily, without any coercion" to "demonstrate their bona fides" and assist the agency to conduct a "fair and transparent investigation".

"The applicants seek to assist the investigating agency by voluntarily offering themselves for recognised scientific examination, so that every lawful investigative avenue capable of aiding the search for truth may be explored," the plea said, adding that the tests could be conducted at any government-approved FSL laboratory.

It said the test could be conducted in accordance with the law and subject to all constitutional and procedural safeguards.

Tuesday's proceedings also saw a change in the bench with Special Judge Ajay Gupta re-designated as the judge dealing with the NEET paper leak case.

He replaced Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga, who was transferred to a special NIA court to try terror cases following a Delhi High Court notification dated August 1.