Modi, Shah 'scared' or insulting Parliament by avoiding answers on donation theft, student protest: Kharge

Stepping up the Opposition's attack on the Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of either being "scared" or insulting Parliament by avoiding responsibility of the alleged Ram Temple donation theft and the police action against students at Jantar Mantar.

Kharge demanded a discussion on the two issues in both houses of Parliament for the truth to come out.

Opposition members have been protesting in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha over the issue and have stalled proceedings in Parliament.

Kharge, who is the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, also raised the matter in the house but was not allowed to speak. Raising the matter, he said serious allegations had surfaced regarding the misappropriation of valuable offerings, cash donations, land purchases, and management within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

"This is a matter of faith for millions of devotees. The formation of this trust was done by the central government, with the announcement made personally by Prime Minister Modi in the House," he said in a post on X.

The Congress president said the central government handed over more than 70 acres of land to the trust, and Modi was present at every significant occasion from the land worship to the consecration ceremony.