Parliament passes two Bills amid opposition protests over Ayodhya, student crackdown

NEW DELHI: Parliament witnessed another day of repeated disruptions on Tuesday as the Rajya Sabha passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by a voice vote amid sustained Opposition protests, while the Lok Sabha passed the Appropriation Bill, 2026 before being adjourned for the day.

Both Houses faced multiple adjournments as the Opposition and the Treasury benches traded sharp accusations over alleged financial irregularities involving donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple and police action during the July 20 student protest march to Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions, with members from both sides entering the Well of the House, raising slogans and exchanging accusations. Amid the uproar, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju engaged in a heated exchange over the conduct of proceedings and the issues being raised by the Opposition.

Soon after listed papers were tabled, Kharge raised allegations of theft of cash and valuables donated by devotees to the Ram Temple. The issue was strongly countered by Treasury bench members.

Kharge said serious allegations had surfaced against the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (SRJTKT) regarding valuable offerings, cash donations, land purchases and the management of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, adding that the matter was directly linked to the faith of millions of devotees.

"The Trust was constituted by the Centre, with its formation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. The Centre transferred over 70 acres of land to the Trust, and the Prime Minister attended all major events related to the temple, from the bhoomi pujan to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He cannot evade accountability," Kharge said, demanding that the Prime Minister address the House.

His remarks were repeatedly interrupted by protests from Treasury bench members.