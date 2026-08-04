Parliament passes two Bills amid opposition protests over Ayodhya, student crackdown

NEW DELHI: Parliament witnessed another day of repeated disruptions on Tuesday as the Rajya Sabha passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by a voice vote amid sustained Opposition protests, while the Lok Sabha passed the Appropriation Bill, 2026 before being adjourned for the day.
Both Houses faced multiple adjournments as the Opposition and the Treasury benches traded sharp accusations over alleged financial irregularities involving donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple and police action during the July 20 student protest march to Parliament.
The Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions, with members from both sides entering the Well of the House, raising slogans and exchanging accusations. Amid the uproar, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju engaged in a heated exchange over the conduct of proceedings and the issues being raised by the Opposition.
Soon after listed papers were tabled, Kharge raised allegations of theft of cash and valuables donated by devotees to the Ram Temple. The issue was strongly countered by Treasury bench members.
Kharge said serious allegations had surfaced against the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (SRJTKT) regarding valuable offerings, cash donations, land purchases and the management of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, adding that the matter was directly linked to the faith of millions of devotees.
"The Trust was constituted by the Centre, with its formation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. The Centre transferred over 70 acres of land to the Trust, and the Prime Minister attended all major events related to the temple, from the bhoomi pujan to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He cannot evade accountability," Kharge said, demanding that the Prime Minister address the House.
His remarks were repeatedly interrupted by protests from Treasury bench members.
Objecting strongly, Rijiju accused the Opposition of repeatedly raising the same issue and misusing the time allotted to the Leader of the Opposition.
"The Congress and the Samajwadi Party have been raising this issue inside as well as outside Parliament. He (Kharge) always wants to speak but does not want to listen to others. We will not allow this. He misuses his position. Other members who have given notices should also get an opportunity. Every time, in the name of the Leader of the Opposition, he raises the same issue. This House belongs to everyone," Rijiju said.
Kharge reiterated his demand for an inquiry into the alleged theft and sought the government's response, saying the issue concerned the faith of crores of devotees.
Rijiju, in turn, accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of having "always abused Lord Ram" and opposed the construction of the Ram Temple. He alleged that Opposition MPs had worn black bands in protest against the temple's construction and should first apologise.
Amid continuous disruptions during Question Hour and Zero Hour, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned first till noon and later till 2 p.m. When the House reassembled, the commotion continued. Despite the uproar, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was taken up and passed by a voice vote.
The legislation seeks to strengthen the civil registration system by modernising the legal framework governing the registration of births and deaths. It had already been passed by the Lok Sabha earlier during the Monsoon Session.
In the Lok Sabha, proceedings were also repeatedly disrupted before the House passed the Appropriation Bill, 2026 and adjourned for the day.
Soon after the House reconvened at 2 pm following an earlier adjournment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a Bill to replace an Ordinance that scrapped income tax on certain foreign investments in government securities.
Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla appealed to members to allow Question Hour to function smoothly and sought their cooperation. However, Opposition MPs continued raising slogans, including "Home Minister, answer us", while protesting against police action on students during their July 20 march to Parliament.
Birla said he had appealed to leaders of all parties during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament. Describing Parliament as the highest forum of democracy, he said it should be used to debate and pass legislation, not for slogan-shouting or displaying placards.