SC issues 13-point directions to fight digital arrest scams

NEW DELHI: In a bid to end "digital arrest" fraud cases, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the RBI to create a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in four weeks for the nationwide rollout of grievance and restoration modules.

It also passed 13 interim directions to strengthen the fight against "digital arrest" scams, calling for faster implementation and wider adoption of existing mechanisms.

A Bench headed by CJI Surya Kant said the Court’s earlier orders of December 2025 and February 2026 sought coordinated action on CBI probes, mule accounts, SIM box misuse, and grievance redressal.

The top court on Tuesday passed 13 interim directions to stop the menace of digital arrest cases.

The Court directed the RBI to prepare and circulate an SOP for mule accounts/cyber fraud accounts in 4 weeks.

"All States, UTs and law enforcement agencies to expeditiously adopt the grievance redressal module and money restoration module under MHA SOP dated 2 January 2026 and must ensure public awareness. To inform all Courts dealing with bank account freezes about the mechanism. Availing it won’t bar other legal remedies," the apex court said.

The Bench further directed that the next status report must contain State-wise and bank-wise data on grievances registered/disposed, restoration orders issued/completed, and amounts restored.

The court ordered that the remaining States which have not yet done so are directed to notify and operationalise their State Cyber Crime Coordination Centres within four weeks; and take steps to adopt the e-Zero FIR mechanism, in consultation with I4C.