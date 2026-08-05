Uttarakhand constable sacked for attending CJP protest in uniform

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Police have dismissed constable Sher Singh for appearing in uniform at a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, describing his conduct as “serious misconduct” and a grave breach of discipline.

Singh, posted in Pithoragarh, had been suspended after a video showed him addressing the gathering from the stage and publicly supporting the group’s agitation.

During the speech, he also announced his resignation, officials said. Following a departmental inquiry, Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde ordered his immediate dismissal.

The inquiry found that Singh had violated the Uttarakhand Police Act, 2007, and the Uttarakhand State Government Employees’ Conduct Rules, 2002.

“The act amounted to serious misconduct and was incompatible with the standards expected of a member of a disciplined force,” the dismissal order said. “The action was necessary to protect the disciplinary integrity of the organisation and maintain public trust.”

Kumaon Range Inspector General Nivedita Kukreti earlier said Singh had remained absent from duty since June 28, 2026, without permission. A notice seeking his explanation drew no response, prompting the department to initiate suspension and disciplinary proceedings.