Uttarakhand constable sacked for attending CJP protest in uniform

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Police have dismissed constable Sher Singh for appearing in uniform at a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, describing his conduct as “serious misconduct” and a grave breach of discipline.
Singh, posted in Pithoragarh, had been suspended after a video showed him addressing the gathering from the stage and publicly supporting the group’s agitation.
During the speech, he also announced his resignation, officials said. Following a departmental inquiry, Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde ordered his immediate dismissal.
The inquiry found that Singh had violated the Uttarakhand Police Act, 2007, and the Uttarakhand State Government Employees’ Conduct Rules, 2002.
“The act amounted to serious misconduct and was incompatible with the standards expected of a member of a disciplined force,” the dismissal order said. “The action was necessary to protect the disciplinary integrity of the organisation and maintain public trust.”
Kumaon Range Inspector General Nivedita Kukreti earlier said Singh had remained absent from duty since June 28, 2026, without permission. A notice seeking his explanation drew no response, prompting the department to initiate suspension and disciplinary proceedings.
Kukreti termed his remarks at the protest “irresponsible and provocative”. Police officials said personnel are barred from using their office or uniform to endorse political campaigns or public agitations in a manner that compromises institutional neutrality.
“Discipline is paramount in the Uttarakhand Police,” Konde said. “Any activity contrary to departmental conduct or the law will not be tolerated. Strict action will continue against personnel who violate the rules.”
The department said Singh was no longer its employee and that it would not be responsible for any future participation by him in protests, political programmes or unlawful activities. It added that standards of integrity, discipline and service conduct were non-negotiable.
Officials also cited a pending criminal case in which Singh is accused of links to the Praveen Valmiki gang. The allegations have not been proven in court.
According to police, the case was registered at Gangnahar police station in Haridwar before the Uttarakhand Special Task Force took over the investigation.
Investigators allege that the gang used intimidation to take control of land and parking contracts worth crores and traded properties through forged powers of attorney and fabricated documents.
The wider case includes allegations of murder, attempted murder, extortion and land grabbing, officials said. Singh was arrested on September 15, 2025, and spent several months in jail before securing bail. Dismissal proceedings were already under way when he was released, Kukreti said.