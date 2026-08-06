20.27 lakh voter notices trigger political row in Uttarakhand amid electoral roll revision

DEHRADUN: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttarakhand has triggered a political controversy after notices were issued to 20.27 lakh voters, with the Congress alleging selective targeting of its supporters and the BJP describing the exercise as a routine verification drive.

The Congress fears that the large-scale revision, including the deletion of names during the first phase, could alter the electoral balance in several Assembly constituencies. The party has therefore asked its workers to closely monitor the claims and objections process.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr B.V.R.C. Purushottam said on Thursday that 20.27 lakh notices had been served against a target of 24.30 lakh during the notice phase of the SIR.

Between July 14 and August 5, the Election Department received 57,000 applications under Form 6 for the inclusion of names, 22,668 applications under Form 7 for objections or deletion requests, and 26,145 applications under Form 8 for corrections and changes to voter details.

"We are continuously taking feedback from political parties on the SIR exercise," Purushottam told reporters at the Secretariat's Media Centre.

He said Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) were holding regular meetings at the Assembly constituency level, District Election Officers (DEOs) at the district level, and the Chief Electoral Officer at the state level to review the exercise.

"All District Election Officers have been instructed to visit the homes of voters aged above 65 years and persons with disabilities to address issues relating to the notices served to them," he added.