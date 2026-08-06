India officially recognises heatwaves, lightning as disasters to unlock relief funds

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially included heatwaves and lightning in the list of notified natural calamities eligible for national and state funds for the next five years after recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission.

This means that heatwaves and lightning will now be recognised as natural calamities under the Operational Guidelines for the Administration of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the period of 2026-2031.

Earlier, the Centre treated heatwaves as a local phenomenon to be addressed by the state governments.

So far this year, there have been 4,853 reported cases of heat stroke and 20 deaths, with the majority occurring in Maharashtra, as of July 26, 2026.

Previously, heatwaves were not included in the Disaster Management Act's list of notified disasters, which only covered 12 categories -- cyclone, drought, earthquake, fire, flood, tsunami, hailstorm, landslide, avalanche, cloudburst, pest attack, and frost or cold wave.

As a result, states were limited to drawing only up to 10% of their annual SDRF allocation for heatwave relief under the restrictive "local disaster" provision. This arrangement was widely seen as inadequate, given the increasing frequency, intensity, impacts, and death toll associated with heatwaves across India.