Kiren Rijiju reaches out to Rahul again, seeks Congress backing for delimitation Bill

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday spoke to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for the second time in three days, seeking the Congress' support for the proposed women's reservation and delimitation bill as the government intensifies efforts to build consensus ahead of its planned reintroduction in Parliament.

Sources said Gandhi told Rijiju that the Congress wants the government to convene an all-party meeting before moving ahead with the legislation. The minister, however, did not commit to such a meeting.

"I had a productive conversation with Rahul Gandhi. I have made a request on a few specific issues and also discussed other matters. We expect continuous communication and coordinated action with the Congress and other opposition parties," Rijiju told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

The latest phone call comes after Rijiju met Gandhi twice over the past 10 days as part of the government's outreach for the smooth functioning of Parliament. The Centre is also expected to engage with other opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the DMK leadership, as well as NDA allies, to secure broader support for the proposed legislation.

The government is aiming to reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill during the ongoing Monsoon Session. The proposed law seeks to operationalise 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies before the 2029 general elections through a fresh delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. It also proposes increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats.

Sources said the revised bill could include changes to address concerns raised by southern states, including a provision to increase the existing Lok Sabha seats of every state by 50 per cent regardless of population size.