Anybody supporting delimitation betrays Tamil Nadu, says Rahul Gandhi; urges parties to oppose bill

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged all national and Tamil parties to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation bill in the Parliament, alleging that backing the legislation would amount to a betrayal of the people.

Speaking to reporters at Mamallapuram near Chennai, the senior Congress leader alleged that the "BJP is attempting to carry out delimitation, which is designed to disenfranchise and take away power from the Tamil people".

Such a bid to take away power from Tamil people is a BJP "conspiracy," he further claimed.

Gandhi was here to take part in the party's brainstorming session with District Congress Committee presidents appointed and trained under the party's restructuring and rejuvenation plan.

"Every single Tamil party, national party should defeat delimitation (bill) in Parliament," he said.

Likewise, he alleged that anybody who supports delimitation betrays Tamil Nadu, allowing RSS-BJP to attack the state's people and its future.

Any political party or person who is supporting the BJP in its quest to pass the delimitation bill is betraying the people of Tamil Nadu, and history will remember them as the '21st-century Ettappan,' he claimed.

The 18th-century Tamil ruler 'Ettappan' became synonymous with betrayal as he was said to be instrumental in the capture and killing of iconic freedom fighter Veerapandia Kattabomman by the Britishers, he said.