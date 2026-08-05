Amit Shah responsible for violence against students, lacks courage to face Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of being responsible for the alleged police violence against students protesting the paper leak issue and claiming that he lacked the courage to explain the incident in Parliament.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks after meeting a group of students who had protested last month, demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the paper leak controversy. The students have alleged police excesses during the July 20 protest.

"I just met young protesters from various states and had a discussion. I want to thank them and I am proud of thousands of students like them as they fought for the Constitution, the education system and the future of India," Gandhi told reporters outside former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence.

"They mentioned to me how they were assaulted, beaten and threatened.They have defended the Constitution, protected the idea of India and the future of India," Gandhi said, flanked by the students.

He said raising concerns about the country's education system was not a crime and argued that students were demanding reforms, not resorting to violence.

"If anything, the system needs to be changed, it needs to be corrected and that is all they (the students) were asking for. They were not indulging in violence, they were not being aggressive or nasty. They were beaten, assaulted and threatened," Gandhi alleged.