'Students deserve justice': Rahul Gandhi seeks SC-monitored probe into police brutalities

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said students deserve justice and asserted that an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee must be constituted to probe the "brutalities" against them.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also shared on X a video clip of police lathi-charging students.

"Students deserve justice.

An independent SC-monitored high-powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," Gandhi said on X, referring to the crackdown on agitators by security forces during the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march to Parliament and on student demonstrators in other parts of the country.