Students in severe pain need PM Modi's apology, not forgiveness: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said students across the country were in "severe pain" and asserted that they did not need Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forgiveness, but an apology for his government's actions against them.

Speaking at the launch of a book by former MP Vaiko, the leader of the opposition said that the students are on the streets because of the RSS’ attempts to rewrite the country’s history, adding that “India will not tolerate its history to be trampled upon by anybody”.

Gandhi said every state has the right to be treated fairly and express its own culture and language, but the “RSS wants that only the history subscribed by it should be followed and that is why the fight”.

"We are going through strange times as the students are on the streets and are in severe pain. They don't have work and are asking for fairness in exams and an education system that works. On the other hand, the prime minister is forgiving them. Who is he to forgive me or them, I don't know. Where does he get this idea that he can forgive me or the future of India, I don't know," he said at the event.

Gandhi claimed that behind the prime minister or the RSS is a "dangerous idea - the idea that this country is not an expression of the many".

He said that in the Constitution, it is clearly written that India, that is Bharat, is a union of states and the state is an expression of the people of India.