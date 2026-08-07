CJP's Dipke urges PM Modi to focus on education, jobs in Independence Day address

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday launched an online petition urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his Independence Day address to speak directly to India's youth on education, unemployment and the rising cost of living.

"This Independence Day, we want the Prime Minister to address India's youth," Dipke said on X while sharing the petition.

"We request the PM to explain what the government is doing for youth regarding education, unemployment, and the cost of living," he said, urging people to sign it.

The appeal comes weeks after the CJP spearheaded a 36-day agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and broader concerns about the education system.

The protest drew students and supporters from across the country and ended after the Centre agreed to consider the outfit's five-point exam reform charter and assured that no cases would be filed against protesters. The agitation also culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25.