Congress leadership does not realise its shortcomings, says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on Congress leadership, pointing out that the party has failed to realise its errors and shortcomings, lately.

He higlighted the contrast stating that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's was 'blunt' in admitting her actions during the Emergency. On an X post, Rijiju shared an old interview of Indira Gandhi where she defended the imposition of the 1975 Emergency and the arrest of Opposition leaders.

"Although... we do not agree with the policies and the steps taken by the former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi ji, she was blunt in admitting the actions that she had taken. Now, the Congress party is not even realising their own errors & shortcomings," Rijiju stated.

In the video shared by the Minister, Indira Gandhi is seen justifying the arrest of Morarji Desai and other opposition figures, alleging they were "destroying democracy."

"Because they felt they could not win an election, they said, 'We must take the battle to the streets.' Mr Morarji Desai is on record... having said, 'We are going to surround the Prime Minister's house, we are going to surround Parliament, we will see that no business is done. Neither the Prime Minister can come out, nobody can go in,'" Indira Gandhi said in the clip.