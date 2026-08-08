‘Why do you fear eggs? Freedom fighters took bullets’: SC to Moitra on virtual appearance plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order directing her to appear before police in a criminal case, with the court questioning her fear that eggs might be thrown at her.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu came down on Moitra for seeking a virtual appearance before the investigating officer, asking why should a politician fear eggs when freedom fighters braved bullets.

“You are a Member of Parliament? Having taken the plunge into politics, why do you fear eggs? When our freedom fighters have taken bullets on their chest? These are applications that should not come before this court at all,” the bench told senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan who appeared for Moitra.

The bench said that it was not inclined to interfere with the HC’s order after Moitra’s lawyer submitted that she had a legal right to appear virtually before the police. Sankaranarayanan told the court that the police notice required her to appear at a police station in her constituency and referred to incidents during her previous visits, including egg attacks.

The court did not lend credence to the virtual appearance plea, saying public representatives must face the legal process like any other citizen. Moitra’s counsel then withdrew the plea and the SC dismissed the matter as withdrawn.

Earlier, the Calcutta HC had extended interim protection from coercive action to Moitra till October 5 in connection with a hate speech case registered at Hogolberia police station in Nadia district.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharya, while granting relief, emphasised that protection does not mean exemption. He directed the MP to cooperate with police and present herself before the investigating officer on August 14 for questioning.