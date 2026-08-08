Paying price for sins that are not mine, says CM Omar Abdullah over delay in J&K Statehood restoration

Expressing concern over the delay in restoration of promised statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that he himself has lost a 'huge political capital' due to it.
He added that the 'anger and disappointment' over the issue in the Union territory is not just against the Centre, acknowledging that his own political credibility has taken a severe hit as he continues to pay the price for sins that are not committed by him.
The chief minister said that his initial strategy of building a constructive working relationship with the Union government in hopes of securing early restoration of statehood has severely eroded his political capital among the local constituents.
Criticising the Centre's undefined timeline of restoring statehood to J-K at an "appropriate time", the chief minister likened the process to a moving target, saying, "It's like running a marathon. Instead of completing it in 42 km, every time you reach near the finishing line, they keep shifting it."
"He urged the Centre to define clear parameters so his administration has a concrete goal," Abdullah told journalist Karan Thapar in an interview for The Wire.
Abdullah also rejected an argument in certain power corridors that statehood cannot be restored until terrorism is completely eradicated, saying that his elected government exercises no control over the security apparatus functioning in the Union territory.
"The problem with this argument is that you're effectively punishing a government that has no role in this. Militancy does not exist in Jammu and Kashmir because there's an elected government. In fact, we have absolutely nothing to do with the anti-terror mechanism that is in place in J-K right now," he said.
He argued that by saying so, "you are effectively saying that when Pakistan stops sponsoring terror, you will restore statehood-- effectively transferring the decision from our capital to Islamabad".
Highlighting administrative paralysis under the Union territory framework, Abdullah called a Union territory with an Assembly an "abomination", and added that key institutions, including the JK Power Development Corporation and the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, remain under the lieutenant governor's authority.
"There is no worse form of government than a Union territory with an Assembly. Please, by all means, have Union territories, but don't give them assemblies," he said, noting that his Cabinet lacks the authority to select even its own administrative secretaries or appoint an advocate general.
Responding to critics who argue that he has muted his stance on Article 370, Abdullah said that statehood is a legal prerequisite for any division of constitutional powers.
"Article 370 was basically the division of powers between the Union government and the state government. How can you have a state list when you are not a state? Statehood has to come before (Article) 370 can be restored," he said.
Speaking on the Modi government's pledge, Abdullah noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally backed the commitment to restore statehood during his visits to the region, explicitly terming it a "Modi Ka Wada" rather than a routine political assurance.
"The prime minister put his personal credibility behind it. He said the restoration of statehood is not just any other promise; it's a 'Modi Ka Wada'. Obviously, he holds that promise to a higher standard, giving it greater weightage," Abdullah said, adding that the continued delay brings into question the Union government's accountability.
He also urged the Modi government to stand by its commitments made to Parliament, the judiciary, and the people of the region.
Abdullah also said that his government would continue to raise the demand for restoration of statehood through political dialogue, street protests, and demonstrations in the national capital.
With inputs from PTI