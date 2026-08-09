Clear about Delimitation Bill, Opposition parties will take a collective stand: Congress leader Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the move by the government to again bring the Delimitation Bill linked to women's reservation will be discussed by opposition parties, and they will take a collective stand.

The delimitation bill linked to women's reservation was defeated in the Lok Sabha in the extended budget session. He said the Congress position on the issue is clear. Amid efforts by the government to reach out to the Congress on the proposed bill, the party has said that there should be an all-party meeting.

Asked about Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanding the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, told ANI that every party has the right to express its opinion.

"In a democracy, we cannot tie anyone's hands, nor can we suppress their thoughts... However, our position is clear. We will abide by the decision reached collectively by all the parties," he said.

The Congress is opposed to the Delimitation Bill that entails an increase in the Lok Sabha seats and redraws constituencies and links the bill to women's reservation.

The party has said that the government should provide one-third reservation to women within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday said that the delimitation is not in the interest of North India, South India, or the North-East.

"It will primarily benefit Central India. India's strategic and security-related challenges are concentrated in the North-East and North India. Therefore, we must ensure that these regions and states do not get the impression that their political weight within India's landscape is diminishing," he said.

"You want to implement women's reservation, go ahead and reserve one-third of the 543 seats for women. But the Lok Sabha doesn't function with 543 members alone. By raising the number to 850, do you intend to turn it into something like China's National People's Congress?" he asked.