Delimitation Bill will benefit Central India more than any other region in the country: Congress MP Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari voiced concern over the Delimitation Bill, stating that it primarily benefits Central India. He said that the Bill is not in the interest of North India and the Northeast regions where strategic and security challenges prevail. "It neither aids South India," he added

"India's strategic and security-related challenges are concentrated in the North-East and North India. Therefore, we must ensure that these regions and states do not get the impression that their political weight within India's landscape is diminishing," he said.

"This delimitation is not in the interest of North India, South India, or the North-East. It will primarily benefit Central India," Tewari said.

On women's reservation, Tewari said the government could implement the provision by reserving one-third of the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats for women.

"You want to implement women's reservation, go ahead and reserve one-third of the 543 seats for women. But the Lok Sabha doesn't function with 543 members alone. By raising the number to 850, do you intend to turn it into something like China's National People's Congress?" he said.