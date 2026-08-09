Uttarakhand identifies 49 high-risk locations vulnerable to debris flows

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has identified 49 locations across Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh districts where high-velocity debris flows could trigger major emergencies and disrupt critical road links.

A geospatial survey assessed terrain, landslides, glaciers, drainage channels, catchment areas, settlements and infrastructure. Of the 49 locations, 11 have been classified as high-risk, 30 as medium-risk and eight as low-risk.

Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the danger was not limited to slope failures. “At several places, natural watercourses, glaciers, old landslides and human settlements converge in the same zone, increasing the threat considerably,” Suman told TNIE, citing the assessment.

Chamoli emerged as the most vulnerable district, with 22 locations identified. Hanuman Chatti, Jalam, Pulna and Ghastoli have been placed in the high-risk category. All four have settlements and critical infrastructure, including roads and bridges.

The survey found glaciers, landslides and perennial drainage channels around Hanuman Chatti, Jalam and Ghastoli, while Pulna faces additional vulnerability because of its large catchment area.

Fourteen locations in Chamoli, including Joshimath, Surahi Thota, Pandukeshwar, Ghangaria, Badrinath, Pranmati Gad, Chepron, Kothi, Malari, Rewad Chak Kurkuti, Mandal, Dronagiri, Arurahi Paturi and Gauna, have been classified as medium-risk.