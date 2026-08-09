Uttarakhand identifies 49 high-risk locations vulnerable to debris flows

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has identified 49 locations across Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh districts where high-velocity debris flows could trigger major emergencies and disrupt critical road links.
A geospatial survey assessed terrain, landslides, glaciers, drainage channels, catchment areas, settlements and infrastructure. Of the 49 locations, 11 have been classified as high-risk, 30 as medium-risk and eight as low-risk.
Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said the danger was not limited to slope failures. “At several places, natural watercourses, glaciers, old landslides and human settlements converge in the same zone, increasing the threat considerably,” Suman told TNIE, citing the assessment.
Chamoli emerged as the most vulnerable district, with 22 locations identified. Hanuman Chatti, Jalam, Pulna and Ghastoli have been placed in the high-risk category. All four have settlements and critical infrastructure, including roads and bridges.
The survey found glaciers, landslides and perennial drainage channels around Hanuman Chatti, Jalam and Ghastoli, while Pulna faces additional vulnerability because of its large catchment area.
Fourteen locations in Chamoli, including Joshimath, Surahi Thota, Pandukeshwar, Ghangaria, Badrinath, Pranmati Gad, Chepron, Kothi, Malari, Rewad Chak Kurkuti, Mandal, Dronagiri, Arurahi Paturi and Gauna, have been classified as medium-risk.
At Hanuman Chatti, detailed mapping identified old landslide scars and probable flow paths, with the report highlighting possible risks to pilgrims travelling to Badrinath. At Paturi village, the survey mapped moraine deposits on upper slopes and a potential debris-flow path towards the settlement.
Uttarkashi has 11 identified hotspots, with Syanachatti classified as high-risk. Jankichatti, Paligad, Harsil, Jhala, Ganeshpur, Gangori and Ladari have been placed in the medium-risk category.
Syanachatti has a national highway, a bridge and habitation within the vulnerable zone, along with landslide and drainage-related threats. Jankichatti faces similar risks, compounded by glaciers and unstable slopes. Glaciers, landslides and drainage channels have also been recorded near populated areas in Harsil and Jhala.
The remaining 16 vulnerable locations are in Pithoragarh. Sobla, Dafa, Suwa, Sundung, Dhunamani and Galati have been placed in the high-risk category.
The assessment maps the vulnerable sites in Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh, with particular concern for locations where settlements, national highways or bridges lie in the path of potential debris flows.
Uttarakhand Disaster Secretary Vinod Suman said the vulnerable sites had been identified and shared with district magistrates, who must conduct risk assessments and review ground conditions.
The identification of the 49 locations comes amid concerns over the impact of sudden debris and water flows in the mountainous region, particularly after the Dharali disaster.