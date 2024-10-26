Sloppy Slope: One landslide/km in Uttarakhand

NEW DELHI: The widening of roads and construction of new ones in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand has been causing incalculable damage to its fragile ecology. It has increased the landslide event to a dangerous level — one roadblocking landslide per kilometre.

A new study highlights the vulnerability of the Himalayan road network to landslides. Climate change and increasing footfall of tourists on the popular pilgrimage routes would further exacerbate the landslide risk along NH-7, it warns.

The NH-7 is a key arterial road connecting remote villages to transport goods and people. Frequent landslides disrupt the socio -economic development of the region and with possibility of human fatalities.

The study said road construction and widening are destabilising the slopes, which get further deteriorated after heavy rainfall. Rainfall or snowmelt increases the run-off, causing heavy soil erosion and subsequently creates conducive conditions for landslides.

Researchers observed that around 300 landslides occurred during monsoon in a stretch of 250 km between Rishikesh and Joshimath in Uttarakhand in 2022. There was a 30% jump in landslides due to slope failure as they become unstable during intense rainfall.

The study was published in the Natural Hazard and Earth System Sciences. Its researchers are associated with IIT Roorkee, Germany-based University of Potsdam and University of Berlin.

According to the study, between 2017 and 2022, around 11,000 km of roads were built in the Indian Himalayan states connecting rural mountainous regions. It involved slope undercutting, blasting and poor construction, making road maintenance challenging. Based on an inventory of more than 300 landslides along the estimated 250 km long corridor following exceptionally high rainfall during September and October 2022, the study identifies the main controls on the spatial occurrence of mass-movement events.