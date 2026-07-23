Rainfall extremes emerge across Uttarakhand as experts warn of landslide, flood risks

DEHRADUN: Less than a month after the monsoon arrived in Uttarakhand on June 30, a sharp contrast in rainfall has emerged across the state. While some districts have received more than twice their normal share of rain, others continue to experience near-drought conditions.

The widening disparity has alarmed weather experts and scientists, who say the changing rainfall pattern could intensify the threat of landslides, flash floods and extreme rain events in the Himalayan region.

Professor S P Sati of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Uttarakhand University of Horticulture and Forestry, Bharsar, has analysed the latest rainfall data and associated weather factors. His analysis flags the increasingly erratic distribution of rainfall as a matter of serious concern.

Although the monsoon officially reached Uttarakhand on June 30, the India Meteorological Department calculates seasonal rainfall from June 1. Data recorded between June 1 and July 21 show that the state's overall rainfall was only about four per cent below normal, a variation considered to be within the normal range.

A study on rainfall variability and change in the Western Himalayan region was conducted by Prof. Vishwambhar Prasad Sati of Mizoram University, Aizawl.

Speaking to TNIE, Prof. Sati, a climate expert who has conducted an in-depth study of Himalayan weather patterns, said, "An analysis of rainfall data from the past 162 years depicts high variability in rainfall patterns. Rainfall decreased drastically during the monsoon season, whereas it increased during the dry season of October and November. Similarly, the rain that occurs during the winter months of December and January due to western disturbances decreased, whereas rainfall increased during the dry season of March and April."