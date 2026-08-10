Brij Bhushan calls sexual harassment case a 'conspiracy' after WFI poll win over Deepender Hooda

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday alleged that a "conspiracy" was launched against him following his victory over Congress leader Deepender Hooda in the wrestling body's election. Brij Bhushan's remarks come a week after his acquittal in a sexual harassment case.

Singh, a BJP leader, claimed that subsequently some women wrestlers were made to speak against him under pressure from the Hooda family.

Talking to reporters at his residence in Vishnoharpur, about 40 km from Gonda city, Singh said the Delhi court's decision reflected what he has been saying from the beginning.

Saying that he was repeatedly portrayed in media debates as an accused in a rape case, he claimed he was not present with the wrestlers at the time the alleged sexual harassment is supposed to have happened. He also blamed the Congress and AAP for using the controversy as a "toy".

A Delhi court last week acquitted former WFI chief Singh in a sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, including World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, citing lack of evidence.

Allegations against him surfaced in April-May 2023 when women wrestlers protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, accusing Singh, then WFI chief, of sexually harassing wrestlers. World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, along with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, was the face of the 36-day sit-in.

After Singh's acquittal, Phogat said the women wrestlers had instructed their lawyers to appeal the decision and would move the higher court soon.

"A conspiracy was hatched against me after I defeated Deepender Hooda, son of then Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda, in the wrestling body's election. Some women wrestlers were later persuaded to speak against him under pressure from the Hooda family," he said.