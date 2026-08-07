Brij Bhushan acquittal puts focus on BJP's strategy for Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal by a Delhi court in the sexual harassment case has triggered fresh political discussions over his possible role in the BJP's campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Denied a BJP ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after the allegations surfaced, Brij Bhushan returned to his political base with a massive show of strength after his acquittal.
He arrived at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on Thursday morning by private aircraft and was received by thousands of supporters with brass bands, drums, fireworks, garlands and chants of "Sher Ayaa, Sher Aya". Accompanied by his son and BJP Gonda MLA Prateek Bhushan, he offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple before travelling in a convoy of over 1,000 vehicles.
His return has fuelled speculation over whether the BJP will bring him back into its election campaign ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.
After its setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has been working to strengthen its social coalition, caste equations and regional leadership in Uttar Pradesh. Political observers believe Brij Bhushan's acquittal gives the party greater flexibility in deciding his future role, as he is considered influential in nearly 25 Assembly seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Although the BJP distanced itself from him after the allegations by six women wrestlers, it retained the family's political influence by fielding his son Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Observers say the acquittal allows the party to rely more openly on Brij Bhushan's organisational network ahead of the 2027 elections.
Over the past three decades, Brij Bhushan has built a strong grassroots network across Gonda, Kaiserganj, Bahraich, Balrampur and neighbouring districts through cooperative institutions, educational bodies, sports organisations and local political structures.
Experts say such regional leaders play a crucial role in Assembly elections, where booth-level mobilisation, caste equations and local leadership are key factors. They believe Brij Bhushan continues to enjoy influence among sections of the OBC community and remains one of the BJP's prominent leaders in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Political observers say the BJP now has the option of using his organisational strength, while whether he returns to electoral politics or plays an organisational role will depend on the party's broader strategy and candidate selection for 2027.
At the same time, Brij Bhushan's recent remarks praising Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's religious credentials and his comments on other political issues have also led to speculation about his future political choices.
The acquittal drew contrasting political reactions. While Brij Bhushan said he had faith in the judiciary and that the truth had prevailed, BJP leaders said the court's verdict should be respected and that the judicial process had taken its course.
The Congress and the Samajwadi Party reiterated their support for the women wrestlers who led the protest, saying the movement raised larger issues of women's safety, institutional accountability and sports governance.
Political observers also noted that the BJP had already demonstrated the family's continued importance by fielding Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj in 2024. They believe the acquittal is likely to further strengthen Brij Bhushan's political standing in the region.
With the BJP preparing to consolidate its social coalition, the Samajwadi Party seeking to build on its gains in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Congress focusing on alliance politics and issue-based campaigns, Brij Bhushan's future role is expected to remain a key political talking point ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.