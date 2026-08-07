Brij Bhushan acquittal puts focus on BJP's strategy for Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal by a Delhi court in the sexual harassment case has triggered fresh political discussions over his possible role in the BJP's campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Denied a BJP ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after the allegations surfaced, Brij Bhushan returned to his political base with a massive show of strength after his acquittal.

He arrived at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on Thursday morning by private aircraft and was received by thousands of supporters with brass bands, drums, fireworks, garlands and chants of "Sher Ayaa, Sher Aya". Accompanied by his son and BJP Gonda MLA Prateek Bhushan, he offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple before travelling in a convoy of over 1,000 vehicles.

His return has fuelled speculation over whether the BJP will bring him back into its election campaign ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

After its setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has been working to strengthen its social coalition, caste equations and regional leadership in Uttar Pradesh. Political observers believe Brij Bhushan's acquittal gives the party greater flexibility in deciding his future role, as he is considered influential in nearly 25 Assembly seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Although the BJP distanced itself from him after the allegations by six women wrestlers, it retained the family's political influence by fielding his son Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.