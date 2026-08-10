Centre responsible for 'paralysing' both Houses of Parliament: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday questioned why the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not making a statement on the brutalities against students who protested against NEET irregularities on July 20.

He claimed that the government was responsible for both Houses of Parliament remaining paralysed.

Kharge said the Opposition wants a debate, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah are "afraid" of coming to the House, which means they know that they have done something wrong.

"We want a debate. Why do they (government) not want to debate? They give a statement on other issues; why are they not giving a statement on this issue? We are only asking for a statement. They do not have a reply to this, and the House is not able to function because of them; the government is responsible, Prime Minister Modi is responsible, Home Minister Shah is responsible," the Congress chief told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

"For the past 17 days, we have been trying to get Amit Shah to come to the House and make a statement on the injustice and atrocities committed against the children," he said.