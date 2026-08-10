Over 1.25 crore houses sanctioned under PMAY-U; more than one crore completed

NEW DELHI: The Centre has achieved a significant milestone as under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) and its latest version PMAY-U 2.0, more than 1.25 crore houses have been sanctioned. Of these, over one crore houses have been completed and delivered to beneficiaries across the country.

Building on this achievement, the Government continues to accelerate the implementation of PMAY-U 2.0, with a focus on expanding access to affordable and quality housing for eligible urban families.

Last week, the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under PMAY-U 2.0 reviewed the scheme’s progress and approved additional housing proposals sent by states and union territories (UTs).

The Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the nodal ministry for implementation of the scheme, undertook a comprehensive review of the progress of the scheme, assessing the pace of implementation, timely grounding and completion of sanctioned houses, geo-tagging, fund utilisation, beneficiary verification, and occupancy status.

Following the review, over 2.09 lakh houses were sanctioned under PMAY-U 2.0 for economically weaker section (EWS) families in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“Around 1.42 lakh houses have been sanctioned under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) vertical of the scheme, wherein financial assistance of up to Rs 2.5 lakh is provided to beneficiaries to construct pucca houses on their own land.