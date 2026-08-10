Over 1.25 crore houses sanctioned under PMAY-U; more than one crore completed

NEW DELHI: The Centre has achieved a significant milestone as under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) and its latest version PMAY-U 2.0, more than 1.25 crore houses have been sanctioned. Of these, over one crore houses have been completed and delivered to beneficiaries across the country.
Building on this achievement, the Government continues to accelerate the implementation of PMAY-U 2.0, with a focus on expanding access to affordable and quality housing for eligible urban families.
Last week, the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under PMAY-U 2.0 reviewed the scheme’s progress and approved additional housing proposals sent by states and union territories (UTs).
The Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the nodal ministry for implementation of the scheme, undertook a comprehensive review of the progress of the scheme, assessing the pace of implementation, timely grounding and completion of sanctioned houses, geo-tagging, fund utilisation, beneficiary verification, and occupancy status.
Following the review, over 2.09 lakh houses were sanctioned under PMAY-U 2.0 for economically weaker section (EWS) families in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
“Around 1.42 lakh houses have been sanctioned under the Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) vertical of the scheme, wherein financial assistance of up to Rs 2.5 lakh is provided to beneficiaries to construct pucca houses on their own land.
Meanwhile, 67,045 houses are for the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) vertical, under which affordable housing projects are developed by public or private agencies in partnership with States or UTs, with eligible EWS beneficiaries receiving Central Assistance for allotted houses,” said officials.
With the latest approvals, the total number of houses sanctioned under PMAY-U 2.0 has crossed 18.38 lakh, out of which 14.40 lakh are BLC houses and 2.48 lakh are AHP, while 1.36 lakh houses are allotted to Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS) vertical beneficiaries and 13,046 are sanctioned as Affordable Rental Housing (ARH).
During the review, the Secretary, MoHUA, emphasised the need for expeditious implementation, timely release of funds, effective monitoring and close coordination among all stakeholders, including the beneficiaries, to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach every eligible urban family.
Beyond creating housing assets, PMAY-U 2.0 is fostering social inclusion, improved living conditions and enhanced economic security for lakhs of urban families.
The scheme also strengthens women’s financial security and places special emphasis on addressing the housing needs of vulnerable and marginalised sections, including eligible SC, ST and OBC communities, minorities, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, transgenders and other underprivileged groups, ensuring that the benefits of affordable housing are delivered inclusively and equitably to the last mile.
The officials said that of 1.25 crore houses sanctioned under the scheme, one crore houses have been allotted to women (in the name of the female head of the household or in joint ownership).