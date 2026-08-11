'Currency notes their foundation': Jharkhand CM Soren hits out at BJP MLAs for brandishing cash in Assembly

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday hit out at BJP MLAs, alleging that the currency notes they displayed inside the Assembly were the foundation of their existence.

Soren's remark came amid students’ protests against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams, after BJP legislators brandished bundles of currency notes in a bid to link the "anomalies" to a cash-for-jobs scam.

“We made all efforts to ensure that the assembly functions, but the opposition thwarted it due to their political ambition. BJP MLAs brandished currency notes inside the assembly, but those notes were the foundation of their existence and their politics. You are all aware of how money is being drained from the pockets of the poor, the needy, and young people," Soren alleged.

He was talking to reporters outside the assembly after the House was adjourned sine die a day before the August 12 schedule.

"The Centre’s policies are responsible for students losing jobs and closure of small, medium and large establishments,” he alleged.

During the BJP regime, people from other states got employment in Jharkhand while 75-100 per cent candidates selected now are locals, he claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)