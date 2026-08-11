National action plan on climate change recognises impact of environmental factors on sleep patterns: Minister

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday said they have launched a national action plan on climate change and mental health that recognises the impact of environmental factors, including temperature, on sleep patterns.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said the government under the National Health Mission (NHM) implements the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCC&HH) through the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

To a question from Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, whether severe heat waves across various parts of the country are leading to widespread sleep loss at night, particularly among vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, outdoor workers and those without access to cooling mechanisms, the minister agreed.