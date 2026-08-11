National action plan on climate change recognises impact of environmental factors on sleep patterns: Minister

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday said they have launched a national action plan on climate change and mental health that recognises the impact of environmental factors, including temperature, on sleep patterns.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said the government under the National Health Mission (NHM) implements the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health (NPCC&HH) through the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).
To a question from Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, whether severe heat waves across various parts of the country are leading to widespread sleep loss at night, particularly among vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, outdoor workers and those without access to cooling mechanisms, the minister agreed.
“These environmental factors may have more pronounced effects on vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, outdoor workers and those without access to cooling mechanisms,” Rao said.
Jadhav said the ministry issues advisories to states/UTs' health authorities detailing the measures to be taken for prevention and management of heat-related illnesses.
Under the NPCC&HH, a dedicated cadre-based training module on climate change and mental health has been developed and disseminated for state and district nodal officers, medical officers, paramedical officers and for vulnerable populations mainly women, children and elderly.
He said the ministry also disseminates Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials to create community awareness regarding the health impacts of extreme heat, including its effects on sleep patterns. Separate IEC materials have been developed for vulnerable populations.
Under NHM, the government provides technical and financial support to states/UTs for strengthening their healthcare systems based on the proposals submitted by them in their Program Implementation Plans, subject to norms and availability of resources.