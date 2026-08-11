SC declines to interfere with Calcutta HC order denying interim relief to TMC against ED freezing accounts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to interfere with a Calcutta High Court order denying interim relief to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress against the Enforcement Directorate's decision to freeze three of the party’s bank accounts in connection with a money-laundering probe.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale said after perusing the records, it was satisfied that the high court had passed a "balanced" order.

"Upon perusing the records, including the impugned order, we are satisfied that the high court has passed a balanced order. The main writ petitions are pending consideration before the high court. Any discussions on merit will have a bearing on the pending writ petitions. As we are satisfied that the interim orders passed take care of the parties, we are not inclined to interfere in both the matters," the bench said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen the three bank accounts, with balances totalling Rs 440.42 crore, in connection with its money-laundering probe arising out of an FIR lodged by the West Bengal Police over alleged dishonest financial transactions, unlawful collection of money and routing of suspected funds through certain accounts of the TMC.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Banerjee-led faction of the party, challenging a July 20 order of the Calcutta High Court.

The high court had denied interim relief to the Banerjee-led faction to operate the three bank accounts frozen by the ED.

During the hearing in the top court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in the matter for the petitioner, said the party cannot even pay salary to its employees due to the frozen accounts.

"Everything is frozen. I cannot pay salaries. I cannot pay my employees. Why are you freezing more than the proceeds of crime? They are also freezing recipient accounts. This is not fair," he said.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju submitted that the high court had allowed the accounts to be operated for day-to-day expenditure.

"There are three bank accounts unencumbered for day-to-day operations," he said.