ED writes to private bank seeking transaction details of Rs 164 crore lying in TMC bank accounts

KOLKATA: The ED has written to a private bank seeking details related to transactions of funds belonging to the AITC, headed by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, lying in different bank accounts of the party.

Sources said that the Central investigating agency was prompted to write the letter to the private bank authorities after it found several alleged irregularities involving transactions of around Rs 164 crore lying in the bank accounts of the party.

On July 8, the ED had frozen Rs 440.42 crore held in three bank accounts of the AITC as part of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation into chartered flights used by a senior party leader.

Earlier, the ED had conducted searches at five locations in and around Kolkata in West Bengal, targeting a private aviation firm, its directors and an electoral trust.

The agency said the frozen funds were held in three HDFC Bank accounts.

Investigation revealed that around Rs 160 crore was transferred from AITC bank accounts to the private aviation company and its related entity, mostly between April 2023 and June 2026.

The agency further said that the company routed Rs 82.96 crore between 2023 and 2026 to another newly incorporated related entity to purchase an aircraft and an Agusta 109 Grand helicopter. A total of Rs 112 crore was used to make the purchases.

The aircraft and the helicopter were subsequently leased to the AITC, even though they had been purchased using funds from the party's corpus.

Thereafter, substantial amounts were transferred on the pretext of aircraft usage. The ED said the arrangement was under investigation to ascertain the actual purpose of the transactions.

The probe was initiated following a police complaint alleging that chartered flights used by Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, and a senior party leader, were funded through improperly collected money, agency sources said.