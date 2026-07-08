ED freezes Rs 440 crore in TMC's bank accounts over aircraft leasing probe

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen Rs 440.42 crore held in bank accounts belonging to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) as part of a money laundering investigation into chartered flights used by a senior party leader, the agency said on Wednesday.

The ED conducted searches at five locations in and around Kolkata in West Bengal targeting private aviation firm Carewell Aviation, its directors and an electoral trust.

The agency said the frozen funds were held in three HDFC Bank accounts.

"Investigation revealed that around Rs 160 crore was transferred from AITC bank accounts to M/s Carewell Aviation India Pvt. Ltd. and its related entity, mostly between April 2023 to June 2026," the agency said in a statement.

The federal agency further said that Carewell Aviation Pvt Ltd routed Rs 82.96 crore between 2023 and 2026 to another newly incorporated related entity to purchase an Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft and an Agusta 109 Grand helicopter. A total of Rs 112 crore was used to make the purchases.