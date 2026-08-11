'Why lathis, tear gas used against students?': Dipke slams police action against protesters in Ranchi

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday condemned the police action on students protesting in Ranchi against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand and said it was a replication of what happened in Delhi last month.

Talking to reporters in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra, he asserted students are fighting for their rights and not for vote bank, and wondered by only agitating pupils and youngsters face police crackdown and not workers of political parties.

Asked about police using batons, water cannons and tear gas shells against protesting students and job aspirants in Ranchi on Monday, Dipke strongly condemned the use of force by law enforcement personnel.

''What happened in Jharkhand yesterday was too bad. We saw the same thing happening earlier in Jantar Mantar (Delhi on July 20). Lathis and tear gas were used (against agitating students in the national capital during 'Sansad Chalo' march). I don't understand why lathis and tear gas are not used when political parties protest. Why they are used only against students?'' he asked.

The protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET exam paper leak was spearheaded by the CJP.

The CJP founder said he spoke to Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who was on a hunger strike in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.