'Why lathis, tear gas used against students?': Dipke slams police action against protesters in Ranchi

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday condemned the police action on students protesting in Ranchi against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand and said it was a replication of what happened in Delhi last month.
Talking to reporters in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra, he asserted students are fighting for their rights and not for vote bank, and wondered by only agitating pupils and youngsters face police crackdown and not workers of political parties.
Asked about police using batons, water cannons and tear gas shells against protesting students and job aspirants in Ranchi on Monday, Dipke strongly condemned the use of force by law enforcement personnel.
''What happened in Jharkhand yesterday was too bad. We saw the same thing happening earlier in Jantar Mantar (Delhi on July 20). Lathis and tear gas were used (against agitating students in the national capital during 'Sansad Chalo' march). I don't understand why lathis and tear gas are not used when political parties protest. Why they are used only against students?'' he asked.
The protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET exam paper leak was spearheaded by the CJP.
The CJP founder said he spoke to Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who was on a hunger strike in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
Dipke asserted students are fighting only for their rights and still facing police action.
''I had a word with Devendra Mahto, who is leading this agitation (in Ranchi). He has been fasting for nine days and still police used lathis on him. Governments in this country, whether in Jharkhand or anywhere else, should think what they are getting by doing such injustice to students who are fighting for their future and not any vote bank,'' he stated.
"Brutality on students should not take place anywhere," the 30-year-old activist insisted.
Thousands of job aspirants marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly, breached multiple barricades and clashed with police personnel in Ranchi on Monday. The police used water cannons near Jagannathpur Temple and fired tear gas shells as protesters moved towards the Assembly.
Several protesters claimed they were injured, while the Ranchi police said 14 cops suffered injuries during the protest. Students and job aspirants have been agitating since July 25, demanding transparency in recruitment tests, cancellation of several examinations and an independent investigation by the CBI or a panel of retired HC judges from outside Jharkhand.
Dipke said the CJP has extended its support to the agitating students in Jharkhand and the stir should continue under Mahto's leadership.
''Our team is there in Jharkhand and was also with agitators in the hospital. We expect the agitation in Jharkhand to continue under the leadership of Mahto," he maintained.
''We don't want the focus of this agitation to go away from Mahto. No matter whoever is in government, we will support students wherever they are agitating,'' Dipke declared.
(With inputs from PTI)