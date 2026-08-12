'Not interested in listening to Home Minister's 'lecture' in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Opposition was not interested in listening to Home Minister Amit Shah's "lecture" in Parliament, asserting that the younger generation wanted answers over the police action against protesting students.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha demanded to know who ordered that students be shot at with pellet guns. He said if Shah ordered the firing, he was culpable, and if he did not, he was incompetent, and in either case, he should resign.

Gandhi also claimed that Shah's image "balloon" had been deflated, saying there was a last-ditch attempt to fill it with gas but "the balloon has burst".

"Amit Shah has no courage, he cannot come to the House," he said.

His remarks came after Shah said the government was ready to discuss all issues in Parliament, including the students' protests. Shah said a discussion could begin at 3 pm on Wednesday and continue until 3 pm on Thursday if the Opposition submitted its demand in writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla before 2 pm.

(With inputs from PTI)