Opposition condemns 'lungiwala' remark against CPI(M) MP Brittas; BJP MP Sushmita Dev clarifies comment

Opposition MPs on Wednesday criticised a reported remark by BJP MP Sushmita Dev referring to CPI(M) MP John Brittas as "Lungiwala" in the Rajya Sabha, calling it an insult to Indian and South Indian culture.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that India is a country of "unity in diversity" where people belonging to different religions, cultures and traditions live together.
"It has become BJP's culture to question and insult someone's attire," Singh said.
"The way John Brittas, who came wearing a 'lungi' to Parliament, was insulted... The Chairman has taken cognisance of the matter," Singh said.
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar also condemned the reported use of the term "Lungiwala" while Brittas was speaking in the House.
"At the time John Brittas was speaking in the House (Rajya Sabha), he was insulted by the word 'Lungiwala' used for him. This is an insult to every Indian," Sandosh Kumar said.
He said that Indians should be proud of the country's diverse cultural traditions and alleged that political differences were being expressed through references to colour, attire and food.
"We are proud Indians, but they are dividing based on colour, attire and food," the CPI MP said.
Congress MP Christopher Tilak also criticised the reported remark, calling it an insult to South Indian culture.
"This is an insult by the BJP to South Indian culture. It is not just about attire. A member of Parliament from West Bengal referred to John Brittas as 'Lungiwala'. This is unfortunate," Tilak said.
He alleged that the incident reflected the BJP's attitude towards regions outside the Hindi-speaking belt.
"This shows the attitude of the BJP towards the non-Hindi belt," the Congress MP said.
The MPs said that clothing and cultural practices should not be used to target or demean members of Parliament and emphasised India's cultural diversity.
Singh also added that different religious, cultural and traditional practices were part of India's social fabric and alleged that questioning a person's attire undermined the country's principle of unity in diversity.
Earlier in the day, soon after listed papers were laid on the table, Brittas raised the issue of Dev allegedly targeting him with the "lungiwala" slur. Brittas had earlier moved a privilege motion against Dev for allegedly addressing him as "lungiwala" during proceedings in the Upper House on Monday.
Without naming the member Brittas said, "The other day, an honourable member whom I hold in high esteem, that member came here and was disturbing me when I was fulfilling my obligation as a mover of a statutory resolution. The verbal duel is okay. We fight each other. But she repeatedly called me 'lungi-wala.'
The issue triggered an uproar in the House during the pre-lunch sitting, following which Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
When the House resumed, Dev sought to put her position on record. Dev said she had not cast aspersions on the attire of any state and that no message from the Rajya Sabha should seek to divide India culturally or on the basis of religion.
"I am a Bengali from Assam. I have seen different states where we wear different attires and clothes. Neither I nor any members have cast aspersions on any state's attire. I wanted to put that on record," she said.
Dev said she had known Brittas for a long time.
"Mr Brittas raised that, I know him for very long. If he feels I need to approach him and say something, I would be more than happy," she said. "No message from this House should go that any member wants division in India whether culturally or on the basis of religion," Dev said.
Leader of the House J P Nadda offered to resolve the misunderstanding between the two MPs.
"If both MPs come to my chamber this misunderstanding can be resolved," Nadda said.
Speaker Radhakrishnan also said there should be no disrespect in the House and that he would invite the concerned MPs to his chamber to sort out the matter.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)