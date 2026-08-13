BJP says Monsoon Session fell victim to 'one leader's ego', accuses Rahul of shifting goalposts

The BJP on Thursday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly changed goalposts on parliamentary discussions and blamed him for disrupting the Monsoon Session, accusing him of putting “one leader’s ego, indiscipline and insolence” above the functioning of Parliament.

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, drawing curtains on a stormy Monsoon Session that saw relentless protests by the Opposition over the police action against agitating students and the alleged theft of Ram temple donations, besides the passage of several key bills without debate.

Addressing a press conference on the last day of the Monsoon Session, senior BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the Opposition did not allow Parliament to function despite the government's readiness for discussions.

Calling Gandhi irresponsible and "immature", Prasad accused him of lacking political propriety.

"I would like to repeat that Rahul Gandhi is irresponsible. Rahul Gandhi is yet to mature as a leader in the politics of the country. Rahul Gandhi is delinquent. And Rahul Gandhi has a great sense of arrogance and entitlement," he said.

"The Parliament's Monsoon Session has fallen victim to one leader's ego, indiscipline and insolence," he added.

He said that Gandhi and the opposition kept changing the goalposts during the entire Monsoon session.