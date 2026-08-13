CJI Kant invite row: BCI halts 2026 NALSAR graduates’ enrolment, asks ‘Who organised the campaign?’

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has directed all State Bar Councils not to enrol any 2026 law graduate of NALSAR University of Law as an advocate until further orders, following opposition from a section of students to a proposal to invite Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant as chief guest at the varsity’s convocation.

The BCI has also sought a factual report from the Hyderabad-based university on those allegedly instrumental in initiating and organising a campaign concerning CJI Kant’s participation in its convocation.

Around 450 students from the university emailed the vice-chancellor on July 23, citing the CJI’s recent remarks and conduct during proceedings concerning protests over the NEET-UG examination leak controversy and the alleged police brutality against protesters during the peaceful 'Chalo Sansad' demonstration in New Delhi on July 20.

They had urged the university to "strongly reconsider" the invitation and consult the graduating batch before taking a final decision.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said the Council had taken note of reports and material in the public domain regarding an organised campaign at NALSAR relating to the proposed participation or invitation of the Chief Justice of India in connection with the university’s convocation.

The BCI has asked the Vice-Chancellor to furnish an authenticated factual report within three days.

The Council has specifically directed the university to identify, on the basis of verifiable material, those principally involved in initiating, drafting, circulating, coordinating or mobilising the campaign.