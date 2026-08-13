Jindal Steel, other industries showcase green roadmap at Chhattisgarh conclave

RAIPUR: Jindal Steel Limited and other major industries reinforced their commitment to sustainable manufacturing, setting the agenda for a low-carbon and future-ready steel sector at the Green Steel & Mining Summit in Raipur.
The two-day event, held on August 12 and 13 and hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), brought together government leaders, steel and mining companies, technology providers, sustainability experts and other industry stakeholders to deliberate on the transition towards a competitive, energy-efficient and low-carbon steel sector.
A CEO roundtable on “Navigating the Economics of Low-Carbon Steel” brought together senior leaders from Real Ispat & Power, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone, Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat, Jindal Steel, Bhilai Steel Plant (SAIL) and Amalgam Steel.
A dedicated outdoor pavilion attracted significant interest in the presence of Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan.
The summit focused on accelerating the adoption of clean technologies, energy efficiency, digitalisation, carbon management and sustainable mining practices while aligning the sector with India’s long-term development ambitions.
GreenPro, India’s internationally recognised Type-I ecolabel developed by CII, enables industries to measure and communicate the sustainability performance of their products through a life-cycle approach while helping customers make informed purchasing decisions.
Representing the company on an executive panel on “Preparedness of the Steel Industry for 2047”, Nilesh Shah, Business Head (Raipur), and S S Bajaj, Head of Corporate Affairs, outlined strategic approaches to technology-driven, low-carbon manufacturing.
They emphasised that energy efficiency, continuous innovation and environmental integration are vital to ensuring the long-term competitiveness of India’s steel sector.
During a specialised technical session on “Green Manufacturing in Heavy Equipment”, they presented Jindal Steel’s operational frameworks for reducing emissions, optimising energy use and implementing sustainable heavy-machinery practices.
The interactive exhibition provided an extensive overview of the group’s manufacturing capabilities, ongoing projects and long-term expansion plans, with a strong emphasis on decarbonisation, green energy adoption and eco-friendly steelmaking.