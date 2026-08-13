Jindal Steel, other industries showcase green roadmap at Chhattisgarh conclave

RAIPUR: Jindal Steel Limited and other major industries reinforced their commitment to sustainable manufacturing, setting the agenda for a low-carbon and future-ready steel sector at the Green Steel & Mining Summit in Raipur.

The two-day event, held on August 12 and 13 and hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), brought together government leaders, steel and mining companies, technology providers, sustainability experts and other industry stakeholders to deliberate on the transition towards a competitive, energy-efficient and low-carbon steel sector.

A CEO roundtable on “Navigating the Economics of Low-Carbon Steel” brought together senior leaders from Real Ispat & Power, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone, Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat, Jindal Steel, Bhilai Steel Plant (SAIL) and Amalgam Steel.

A dedicated outdoor pavilion attracted significant interest in the presence of Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan.