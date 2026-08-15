Fresh JPSC row: Successful candidates oppose PT exam cancellation

RANCHI: Giving a new turn to the ongoing students' protest in Jharkhand, successful candidates of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination have opened a fresh front against Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s announcement to cancel the exam over allegations of irregularities.

According to them, those found responsible for any wrongdoing should face action, but scrapping the entire examination would be unfair to candidates who appeared honestly and cleared it through their hard work.

They maintained that they are not opposed to an inquiry and are fully cooperating with the CID investigation. The agency had sought carbon copies of the OMR sheets from successful candidates, with around 1,800 candidates having already submitted them.

Questioning the rationale behind cancelling the entire exam, the candidates said sufficient documents and records are available to establish whether irregularities actually occurred.

According to Kunal, who has cleared the PT exam, he is not opposed to reforms and wants the JPSC examination system to improve and the entire process to become transparent; however, cancelling the entire exam in the name of reform is unjust to those who have worked hard for it.

“Though a protest arose demanding improvements to the examination system—a demand I support—the government's proposal to cancel the exam has caused anxiety among the successful candidates,” said Kunal.

He remarked that cancelling the exam should not be the ultimate solution; if the entire process were to restart and a technical or administrative issue arose again in the future, would the exam be cancelled every time?

Kunal appealed to the government to identify the guilty parties and allow innocent candidates the opportunity to proceed.