SC directs SIT to expedite probe into alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to expedite its investigation and bring it to a logical conclusion.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the SIT to file its status report in a sealed cover on the progress made in the investigation into the donations theft case.

The bench also asked the SIT to consider objectively any suggestions made by the different litigants before the court for qualitative improvement of the investigation and its transparency.

The bench said after examining the report of the SIT, the court may issue certain directions for reforms in the management of donations made by the devotees visiting the Ram temple.