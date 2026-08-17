Transgender ID cards to remain valid till pleas against new law decided, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that transgender identity cards issued before the enactment of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, would remain valid and would not be impacted by the new law.

A Transgender Identity (TGI) card provides official recognition of a person’s self-identified gender and can be used to support changes to their name and gender across official records. The government’s transgender portal specifically states that it enables changes to name and gender in official documents.

“I have taken instructions. The TGI ID cards issued earlier will continue to operate subject to the outcome (on the petitions),” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana during the hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the 2026 amendment.

The amendment has been challenged, among other grounds, for taking away the right to self-identification of gender that was recognised under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

There were around 15 petitions challenging the validity of the amended law.

The Solicitor General also said that the Centre will file its response to the petitions.

The bench recorded the submissions of the top law officer and fixed the pleas for final hearing after three weeks.