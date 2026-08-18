BJP taps Jat leaders Satish Poonia, Manpreet Badal to expand outreach in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections less than six months away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today appointed the party’s Haryana in-charge and Member of Parliament, Satish Poonia, a Jat leader, as in-charge of Punjab, also to expand the party’s electoral outreach.

While Manpreet Singh Badal, also a Jat leader, was yesterday appointed as national vice-president of the party in order to break into the rural, agrarian domain dominated by the dominant Jat Sikh community, as the party traditionally relies on an urban and semi-urban Hindu voter base in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab BJP leader and Member of Parliament Tarun Chugh has been appointed as the BJP’s state in-charge for Gujarat.

The party is banking heavily on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to build an independent support base among Punjab’s influential OBC and rural communities.

Since last year, Saini has attended dozens of political and community events across Punjab, a move political observers see as part of a calculated BJP strategy to expand beyond its traditional urban Hindu voter base in a state where the party currently holds only two seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Sources said that 64-year-old Poonia, national general secretary and Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha, who hails from Rajasthan, was currently serving as the party’s in-charge for Haryana, a post he has held since July 2024, and is regarded as one of the key strategists behind the saffron party’s hat-trick victory in the Haryana Assembly elections two years back.