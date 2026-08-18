BJP rejigs poll strategy, appoints Vinod Tawde UP in-charge; Poonia gets Punjab, Chugh Gujarat

NEW DELHI: A day after carrying out a significant reshuffle among its organisational office-bearers, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed national general secretary Vinod Tawde, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, as the party’s in-charge for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, where high-stakes Assembly elections are due in 2027.

According to an official communication issued by BJP national headquarters in-charge Tarun Chugh, Satish Poonia has been appointed in-charge of Punjab, where the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to wrest power from the AAP in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Chugh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, has been assigned responsibility for the party’s affairs in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is also due to go to the polls in 2027 along with six other states.

Vinod Tawde is known as one of the BJP’s best electoral strategists, with his work in states such as Bihar and Maharashtra playing a key role in the party’s electoral performance.